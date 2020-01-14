

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California's Culinary International, LLC is recalling around 626 pounds of egg burrito products labeled as chicken burrito products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said in a statement.



The recalled products contain eggs, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product label. The recall was initiated following consumer complaints reporting that the cilantro lime chicken burritos were actually egg burritos.



Meanwhile, there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the product.



The recall involves 6-oz. packages containing 'evol. CILANTRO LIME CHICKEN BURRITO' with lot code B9253 J1 P6009 and 'BEST BY 03 MAR 2021CB' The frozen, not ready-to-eat or NRTE chicken burrito items were produced on September 10, 2019, and shipped to retail locations nationwide.



FSIS urged consumers to throw away the affected products or return to the seller.



The latest USDA Recall is classified as Class I, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



In recent incidents, Kettle Cuisine Midco, LLC last week recalled around 200 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE lentil and beef soup products for children as it contained undeclared allergens.



J&J Distributing recalled about 136 pounds of RTE salad products that contain meat and Blue Grass Quality Meats recalled certain pork bacon and RTE turkey products for the same reasons.



