PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC NCSP Board of Directors approved the Development Strategy 14-Jan-2020 / 15:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC NCSP Board of Directors approved the Development Strategy 14.01.2020 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that on December 31, the PJSC NCSP Board of Directors approved the Development Strategy of PJSC NCSP. For the notice on the material fact "On Respective Resolutions Adopted by the Issuer's Board of Directors", visit the PJSC NCSP website at http://nmtp.info/ncsp/corporate_information/basic_fact/ [1] NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover for Q1 2019 amounted to 71.75 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 40355 EQS News ID: 953031 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e999d2bf0edb883d37d68cc5ecd83dbd&application_id=953031&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2020 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)