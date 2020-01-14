"Please Save The Koalas," Urges Ty Warner, Releasing New Beanie Boo To Aid Australia

All profits from Katy Koala donated to organization that saves Australian wildlife

OAK BROOK, Illinois, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty Warner has created Katy Koala to help the endangered Australian wildlife. 100% of all profits from the original sale will be donated to WIRES.

"Hopefully, this special Beanie Boo will raise awareness around the world about these devastating fires raging through Australia and will provide help to all wildlife affected by the tragedy," said Ty Warner, CEO and founder of Ty Inc.



About Ty Inc.

Ty Inc. is the largest manufacturer of plush in the world. Katy Koala will be available worldwide. For more information, visit Ty.com

About WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.)

WIRES is Australia's largest wildlife rescue organisation and has been rescuing and caring for native animals since 1985. It officially launched as a not-for-profit organisation in March 1986 with its mission to actively rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife and inspire others to do the same. WIRES has 28 branches and over 2500 volunteers who are involved in the rescue and care of wildlife in NSW and they assist many thousands of sick, orphaned, injured and displaced animals every year. The WIRES Rescue Office operates 365 days a year so the community can report sightings of native animals in distress.

