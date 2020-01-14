NIU Launches Electric Performance Vehicles - 5G Connected, Autonomous, and Self-Balancing

Is this new electric smart-bike the future of motorcycling?

BRIGHTON, England, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NIU (NIU Technologies) (NASDAQ: NIU) released two new electric vehicles at CES 2020 Las Vegas - the TQI, a self-balancing three-wheeler, and the RQI, an "urban-performance" motorcycle with 5G technology and cloud connectivity.

With NIU's already-popular line-up of electric mopeds and scooters currently priced between £1,300 and £3,400, the RQI will usher in a new era of affordable electric motorcycles.

Though prices for these new models are yet to be revealed, NIU has developed a name for bringing competitively-priced vehicles to the European market. With this fresh pair of vehicles filling the gaps in its range of eco-friendly transport, NIU is positioning itself to become a leader in an electric vehicle market growing at a rate of nearly 60% year-on-year .

The RQi-GT takes the definition of "urban" to its limits, with riders able to travel at an estimated top speed of 100 mph. Designed and built around NIU's high-performance lithium-ion battery technology, the motor provides a peak output of 30 kW with the two removable batteries able to take riders up to 130km on a single charge. This may be the perfect green transportation for riders commuting through both urban carriageways and congested city roads.

The TQi-GT is NIU's first self-balancing electric three-wheeler, which comes standard with autonomous driving assistance including self-parking. Designed to provide urban commuters with a way to travel light and stay dry, the TQi-GT can reach top speeds of 80km per hour and has a range of up to 200km - that's more than a week of city commuting.

NIU's IoT (Internet of Things Technology) uses smart sensors to collect data in real-time, allowing its machines to continually optimise their cloud-connected 5G-ready software.

The 5G era will bring the NIU IoT team space for innovation, enabling its software to recognise people and other vehicles on the road. The aim - to build a transportation network platform, the NIU FLEET, an autonomous urban mobility network that is efficient, safe, and good for the planet. The company imagines a future where you can send a request on your phone and a self-driving TQi-GT will show up at your door with a destination preset.

Mass production of the new models, RQi-GT and TQi-GT, is expected in the second half of 2020 and will be made available to consumers a few months later. Sinnis International Ltd is the exclusive distributor of NIU vehicles in the UK and expects to bring the expanded range to its network of dealers later this year.

Contact details: Carla O'Reilly, 01273 020 963, carla.oreilly@my-niu.co.uk