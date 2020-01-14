Details of Call to Be Provided Prior to Scheduled Event

Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) - BANGI, Inc. (OTC: BNGI), a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets in the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries, announced today that a shareholder conference call has been scheduled for January 31st, 2020.

"We are excited to announce that our shareholder conference call has been scheduled for January 31st, 2020," stated Dr Neil Parsan, Chairman and CEO of BANGI, Inc. "This call will provide shareholders with the Company's objectives for this year, 2020. We urge participants to join this conference call by dialing a number which will be provided prior to the call, then providing the access credentials for entry into the call. Exact details of this call and the proposed itinerary will follow shortly."

About BANGI, Inc. [OTC: BNGI]

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili, is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. The Corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential. For more information, visit www.bangistock.com.

BANGI, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

