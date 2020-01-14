Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJY1 ISIN: CA03114B1022 Ticker-Symbol: MX0 
Tradegate
14.01.20
15:15  Uhr
1,040 Euro
+0,020
+1,96 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMEX EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMEX EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,980
1,030
15:33
0,995
1,020
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMEX EXPLORATION
AMEX EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMEX EXPLORATION INC1,040+1,96 %