Herjavec Group releases 2020 Cyber Conversations for the C-Suite Report

Robert Herjavec and team address how executives should secure enterprise-level digital transformations through identity, threat modelling and SOAR security programs.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Herjavec Group, a leader in global cybersecurity operations, specializing in Managed Security Services for enterprise level organizations, has launched its annual Cyber Conversations for the C-Suite Report. This year's 2020 edition is dedicated to how cybersecurity executives and business executives need to partner in order to prioritize security, in light of the digital transformations dominating global firms. Herjavec Group's Founder & CEO, Shark Tank Star, Robert Herjavec, surveyed his executive team to drive the unique perspectives represented, as they address how context-based identity programs, industry-specific threat modelling and Security Orchestration, Automation & Response (SOAR) tools each play a pivotal role in securing digital transformations.

"Digital transformation isn't new, and it certainly isn't bad," says Robert Herjavec. "It's important to understand that as enterprises embrace digital transformation, their security measures must evolve in response. The CIO's and CISO's I meet daily are challenged to manage the risk associated with these digital transformation efforts. In this year's Cyber Conversations for the C-Suite Report I challenged the team to address the question I get asked so often: How can cybersecurity programs keep pace with digital transformation in 2020?"

Herjavec Group believes that whether your enterprise is on the cusp of digital transformation, or you were early to embrace it, security should be top of mind for any executive and board-level business leader. They recommend having three key conversations with your executive team this year in order to prepare for the inevitable digital transformations facing your enterprise:

Is our Identity Focused Digital Transformation driven by Content or Context?

How are we practicing Proactive & Customized Security Planning Through Threat Modelling?

Are we maximizing the Power of Security Orchestration, Automation & Response (SOAR)?

Download a copy of Herjavec Group's 2020 Cyber Conversations for the C-Suite Report here: https://www.herjavecgroup.com/cybersecurity-conversations-2020.

