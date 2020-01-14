Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market Expected to Exceed $3 Billion Through 2022

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targeted cancer therapies are drugs or substances which block the growth of cancer by interfering with molecules that are more specifically involved in cancer cell progression than in normal cell activity. The goal of targeted cancer therapies is to eliminate cancerous cells in the body while leaving normal cells unharmed. By focusing on changes in the cell that are specific to cancer, this therapy may prove to be more effective than traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The brain tumor drugs market consist of sales of drugs which are used to cure a mass growth of abnormal cells in the human brain. These drugs are either used alone or in combinations, depending on the type, size and locations of the tumor. The global brain tumor drugs market is expected to grow to $3.41 billion at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2022. This rising popularity of targeted therapies is expected to affect the sales of conventional chemical Brain Tumor drugs, thus restraining the growth of the market during the forecast period. Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP), Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

Industry reports say that: "The major driving factor responsible for the growth of Brain Tumor market is the increasing prevalence of Neurological Disorders, worldwide. Neurological Disorders are identified as one of the most prevalent disorders, due to longer life expectancy, increasing exposure to infections and sedentary lifestyle. In 2015, these disorders were ranked as the leading cause group of Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs), which is the number of years lost due to ill-health, disability or early death. For example, as per the North American Brain Tumor Society, around 700,000 people in the region were suffering from Brain Tumors in 2015, which increased by around 78,000 people in 2016. The increasing number of patients with neurological disorders including brain tumor, is leading to a rise in the demand for the drugs used in their treatment… Companies in the brain tumor market are focusing on the use of nanotechnology for treatment. The nanoparticles are being used to carry drugs in combination, directly to the cancer cells or into the tumor. This technology has also led to a reduction in dosage of the drugs, improved shelf life and reduce toxicity. A few nanodrugs are proving to be useful in overcoming the blood-brain barrier, which was a significant challenge in the treatment of Brain tumors."

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) BREAKING NEWS:CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Contract with International GMP Manufacturer for Production of Berubicin - CNS Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors, today announced it has signed a contract with NCK A/S for the large scale production of Berubicin, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of glioma brain tumors.

NCK A/S is a GMP manufacturer of complex drugs located in Farum, Denmark, and the previous producer of Berubicin for Reata Pharmaceuticals. Production of large scale Berubicin is set to commence in January and will ensure drug availability through the end of Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma.

"We are extremely excited to have entered into a contract with NCK A/S. We believe working with an experienced company in the production of this class of anthracyclines is paramount given the complex chemistry and difficulty to produce very high purity for human use," stated John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals. "We are confident in NCK A/S' ability to succeed in the large scale production of our lead candidate due to its extensive experience in Berubicin synthesis for previous clinical trials. This contract represents a key stride in the development of Berubicin and secures drug availability as we look forward not only to initiate but also expand Phase II clinical trials later this year."Read this and more news for CNSP at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-cnsp/



Other recent developments in the biotech industry include:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) recently reported, at the 38th JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, two confirmed Partial Responses (PRs) - one in a patient with liver cancer and one in a patient with melanoma. There are also two unconfirmed PRs - one in a patient with gastro-esophageal junction cancer and one in a patient with head and neck cancer. These data further confirm the potential of Adaptimmune's SPEAR T-cell platform for patients with multiple solid tumors. Data were previously reported showing compelling efficacy with ADP-A2M4 in synovial sarcoma.

"These responses demonstrate that our proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform is clearly active and can overcome the challenges of treating a range of solid tumors with a T-cell therapy product," said Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune's Chief Executive Officer. "These are early results and we need more patient data and durability information to determine which therapies to develop. Nonetheless, this is a critical demonstration of the value of our SPEAR T-cell therapies for people with cancer and a validation of the importance of our proprietary affinity engineering. I couldn't be prouder of the team at Adaptimmune, and we are grateful to the investigators and patients who have put their faith in our treatment. We look forward to presenting data from these trials at future scientific congresses."

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) recently announced that the company and Bayer have signed a license agreement under which Bayer may commercialize Daré's investigational contraceptive product, Ovaprene in the United States once approved by the FDA.

"We believe Bayer is best positioned to maximize the market opportunity for Ovaprene, which has the potential to be a first-in-category product for women, as Bayer has with other first-in-category products," said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience. "This agreement provides Daré the opportunity to immediately benefit from Bayer's expertise in development, regulatory, and commercialization, to unlock the program's full value similar to other innovative contraceptive brands."

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) recently announced the appointment of David Moskowitz to the newly created position of Vice President, Capital Markets Strategy & Investor Relations. Mr. Moskowitz will oversee the Company's investor relations activities and will also work with the senior leadership team to further develop Verona Pharma's public market profile.

"We are delighted to welcome David to Verona Pharma," said Jan-Anders Karlsson, PhD, CEO of Verona Pharma. "His experience and insights make him ideally suited to support our investor relations programme and goals. He will play an instrumental role in forming and implementing our IR strategy as we plan to start Phase 3 trials with first-in-class product candidate, ensifentrine, in 2020."

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) News: Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, has entered into an agreement with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) for an exclusive U.S. license to Pfizer's clinical and nonclinical data, and intellectual property for reboxetine, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in AXS-12 which Axsome is developing for the treatment of narcolepsy. The agreement also provides Axsome exclusive rights to develop and commercialize esreboxetine, a new late-stage product candidate now referred to as AXS-14, in the U.S. for the treatment of fibromyalgia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Axsome will receive from Pfizer an exclusive U.S. license to Pfizer data for reboxetine and esreboxetine encompassing a full range of nonclinical studies, and short-term and long-term clinical trials involving more than five thousand patients. The licensed data includes results of a positive Phase 3 and a positive Phase 2 trial of esreboxetine in the treatment of fibromyalgia. Axsome will have the exclusive right and sole responsibility of developing AXS-14 (esreboxetine) in the U.S. for the treatment of fibromyalgia and for other indications.

