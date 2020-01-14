Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation to Highlight its Intercomm, Paging and Security Products at the Future of Education Technology Conference

January 14-17 in Miami, FL

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced its participation as an exhibitor at the Future of Education Technology (FETC) in Miami, Florida. The 40th Annual event has gathered the most dynamic and creative education professionals from around the world for an intensive, highly collaborative exploration of new technologies, best practices and pressing issues. Its impact has been felt by thousands of districts, schools, educators - and ultimately students.

Galaxy will be located at Booth 3100 in the Exhibor Hall.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "While this is a tradeshow we have attended for the past several years, we are extra excited this year because of our expanded suite of in-school interactive technology products. Specifically, this is our first end user conference where we will have the Intercomm, paging, and security products in the Galaxy booth. It is a great opportunity for us to show the product line expansion to our end user community."

Each year, FETC is tailored to the needs of an increasingly technology-driven education community - and 2020 will be no exception. The 40th National Future of Education Technology® Conference features industry experts and unrivaled agenda content, an Expo Hall filled with the latest and greatest solutions, and a community of thousands eager to network with like-minded peers.

School and district administrators, classroom teachers, IT professionals, special education directors, curriculum and media specialists, and other educators with roles or interest in ed tech, attend FETC year after year to find the professional learning, technology solutions and connections they need to transform learning in and out of the classroom. Join them for four days of collaboration, innovation and learning, and discover new ways to spark change with technology.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.fetc.org

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

IR@GalaxyNext.us

Phone: 888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572985/Galaxy-Next-Generation-to-Highlight-its-Intercomm-Paging-and-Security-Products-at-the-Future-of-Education-Technology-Conference