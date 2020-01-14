A New, Ground-Breaking, Touring Music Phenomenon Featuring The Biggest Names In Music, Staged In The World's Most Iconic Cities

Robbie Williams to Headline First Stop of WORLD TOUR in Melbourne, Australia

Apollo World Touring and Westbrook Inc. announce today that they will co-produce World Tour, a new multi-genre event-series, staged in the world's most iconic cities.

Each live event will feature internationally acclaimed A-list artists, locally celebrated superstars and globally recognised DJs. Fans will be able to engage globally through exciting content formats on multiple platforms.

World Tour kicks off in Melbourne, Australia on 14 March 2020, alongside the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix. International superstar Robbie Williams is announcing his only Australian public performance of 2020 as one of the headline artists, with other incredible acts to be announced shortly.

After Melbourne, World Tour will be touching down in other exciting world cities including; Montreal, Berlin, Milan, Seoul, Taipei, Osaka and Miami. The schedule of live events, complemented by multi-platform media elements, will make World Tour a non-stop year-round experience for audiences and brand partners, uniting millions of fans globally.

Tera Hanks, President of Westbrook Inc. said:

"On behalf of Will and Jada and the entire Westbrook Team, we're so excited to partner with Apollo World Touring on this innovative event series. From the inception of World Tour, we've been excited with its potential as a global franchise to bring mind-blowing experiences and unparalleled access to fans and creators worldwide. We're gathering some of the biggest names in music to celebrate cities around the world and the amazing creativity found there. We can't wait for everyone to join us on the World Tour."

Paul Morrison, Chairman and Co-Founder of Apollo World Touring said:

"Will and the team at Westbrook are groundbreaking innovators and fantastic partners, channelling unrivalled global recognition with excellence on working with the best cutting-edge creative talent around the world. World Tour will feed global audiences hungry for great content bringing the best in entertainment to provide a unique platform which will celebrate the best that our host cities have to offer".

Becky Artmonsky, Director and Co-Founder of Apollo World Touring said:

"We are so proud and excited to be launching World Tour. This provides the perfect platform to connect passionate music fans across the globe and spread a positive message in every city we visit. We are going to work with extraordinary talent, brands and cities to inspire people to be a part of creating a better future. We can't wait to get started in Melbourne!"

Sandy Monteiro, [President of Partnerships Asia] of Apollo World Touring said:

This is a unique, global event experience that is unrivalled and offers bespoke local activation for brands looking for international reach. My role is to engage partners and build platforms around what can work for them, using my experience in pioneering successful brand relationships with music artists. Here we have an opportunity to customize partnerships for brands, with an offer that ensures they are visible on a truly global scale, alongside the world's biggest names in music and entertainment."

Leading live music agent and promoter John Giddings is announced as World Tour's Global Lead Promoter. John represented three of the five biggest grossing tours of all time with U2, The Rolling Stones and Madonna.

The full talent lineup for all World Tour events taking place in 2020, as well as some exciting brand and broadcast partnerships, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Visit worldtouring.com for more information on WORLD TOUR

About Westbrook Inc.

Launched in 2019 by Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez, and Kosaku Yada, Westbrook is a holding company formed to execute the Smith Family's global content and commerce businesses. Westbrook houses newly launched and previously existing entities, including Red Table Talk Enterprises, Westbrook Studios, Westbrook Media (the digital content studio, social media management, and creative brand incubator), and direct to consumer business, Good Goods. Leveraging the Smith Family's deep experience in entertainment and media, Westbrook creates and curates content across all major platforms from short and mid-form digital content, to traditional television and motion pictures -- in furtherance of its mission to become the leader in global entertainment.

About Apollo World Touring

Apollo World Touring is an independently financed entertainment company.

Working from creative conception to funding to commercialisation, we create new entertainment platforms to disrupt the status quo across the sectors of music, live events, and broadcast series.

In conjunction with ground-breaking delivery partners and distributor channels, we work to unite audiences around the world via engaging and immersive live experiences and evergreen digital content.

We exist to entertain and believe that entertainment is a force for good.

We are widely experienced with specialists in international Commercial Brand Partnership Sales, Entertainment Finance, Host City Stakeholder Management and Government Grant Applications, Promoter and Stakeholder Management, Live Broadcast Event Executive Production and Global Broadcast Rights-clearance with brand integration. For more information visit apolloworldtouring.com

Apollo World Touring is represented by CAA.

*About other partners

CAA represents Apollo World Touring and are representing the project across their Music, TV, Motion Picture and Commercial Endorsements departments.

John Giddings, Solo Promotions Agency, London

John's clients have included The Rolling Stones, U2, Madonna, Genesis, Celine Dion, David Bowie, The Police, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams The Who. He also revived and promotes The Isle of Wight Festival. As Lead Promoter for the World Tour John will appoint the World Tour's agent (CAA in LA), nominate manage local Promoter Partners and centrally book A-list talent for the live event series.

https://www.solo.uk.com/

