Executive Appointments Include Promotion of Peter Goodman to Chief Marketing Officer and Naming of Craig Segor to Chief Investment Officer

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), announced today two new additions to its leadership: Peter Goodman was promoted to the role of Chief Marketing Officer; and Craig Segor was named Chief Investment Officer.

Peter Goodman, who was promoted to the role of Chief Marketing Officer, will further bolster CDB Aviation's worldwide network of airline customers and consolidate its market-leading presence. (Photo: Business Wire)

Leveraging their extensive background in aircraft leasing and aviation finance, the new appointees will enhance the capabilities of the CDB Aviation leadership team, which is led by newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Patrick Hannigan. Goodman and Segor will lead initiatives aimed to continue sustainable growth of the business, further bolstering the lessor's worldwide network of airline customers and consolidating its market-leading presence.

"Peter and Craig are added to our leadership team at a critical time in our development, as we are positioning our business for its next phase of growth through strategic investments," said CDB Aviation Chief Executive Officer Patrick Hannigan.

Peter Goodman, who has served as Head of Commercial, EMEA, since March 2017, has laid the foundation to progress the company's marketing activities across the globe by building up the impressive commercial success of its EMEA Commercial team.

Goodman has over three decades of experience in senior commercial and technical executive roles within the aircraft leasing and financing sector. Goodman has held prominent management positions in the Marketing, Sales, and Technical functions with companies such as: BOC Aviation, ORIX, Pembroke, GECAS, and Guinness Peat Aviation ("GPA"). Goodman has a long and successful history of closing transactions involving placement of new aircraft, used aircraft, narrowbody, widebody aircraft and regional aircraft, PDP financing and SLB deals, and arranging debt financing. Goodman started his career in aviation with Aer Lingus.

Peter Goodman, CDB Aviation Chief Marketing Officer, commented: "Our commercial team's tireless efforts have resulted in exponential expansion of the scale and global reach of our platform. I am eager to continue partnering with Pat and our exceptional CDB Aviation commercial team, as we advance our aviation leasing business, building mutually beneficial relationships with airline customers in all markets and delivering excellence in the way that meets the evolving needs of the air transport community."

Craig Segor, who has assumed the newly created position of Chief Investment Officer, will head efforts to develop and execute strategic investments, covering M&A, aircraft portfolio acquisitions and sales, aircraft trading, and financing alternatives.

Segor joins the company from Plane View Partners, where he served as CEO since co-founding the consulting company in mid-2014. During his career, Segor has worked with a broad base of aviation and aerospace stakeholders, including lessors, manufacturers, operators, investors, maintenance service providers, and innovators. His recent engagements have centered around aircraft and engine transactions, supporting the buyer- and seller-side of aircraft and engine acquisitions, portfolio trades, transaction structuring, and investment diligence, as well as strategic planning, growth strategy, product and service innovation, and M&A. Segor has held a number of senior roles with global aviation companies, including International Lease Finance Corporation (now AerCap), Seabury Aviation Aerospace (now part of Accenture), TACA Airlines (now part of Avianca), and Bain Company.

Craig Segor, CDB Aviation Chief Investment Officer, commented: "Having worked closely with Pat and the CDB Aviation team as a consultant over the past few years, I have become very familiar with the company's long-term vision and growth plans, and its business model anchored with deep Chinese roots. I am excited to join CDB Aviation's continuing evolution, and to support its growth in the coming years. I look forward to being part of the leadership team in this next chapter of the company's success story."

"With continued rapid development of the world's aviation markets and the increasingly important role of the aircraft financing community in meeting demand, there will be many compelling investment opportunities," underscored Hannigan. "Our leadership team is ready to keep up with industry momentum, leveraging the bench strength of our leadership team and global operations to energetically pursue investments and emerging opportunities to drive the highest value for our shareholder."

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing") a 35-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A1), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero.

