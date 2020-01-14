Visiongain Publishes Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Logistics Type (Cold-Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics), Service (Logistics, Procedures), Application (Chemical, Biopharma), Company, Global Opportunity Analysis by Country and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Logistics is an essential segment of the supply chain management. It allows the pharmaceutical to establish consistency as well as efficiency through the international supply chain market.

• The pharmaceutical sector opts logistics for a complete management of acquiring, storing and moving the resources to the end users as per their needs.

• Logistics provides a continuous supply of bio pharmaceutical products like vaccines, anti-bodies, somatic cells and other biomolecules from sellers and traders to different places.

Market Overview and Trends

• Rising demand for pharmaceutical logistics due to increase in sales of generic drugs, as well as reforms in the healthcare sector is expected to boost the Pharmaceutical logistics market in the upcoming years.

• Surging demand in developing and emerging economies is an opportunity for growth of various market players.

• Increase in demand for generic drugs and new technological advancements in the industry are expected to spur the demand of pharmaceutical logistics market in the forecast year.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing demand for the household healthcare products and rising importance of fast track assistance, are the key factors to drive the Pharmaceutical logistics market.

• Need for maintaining cold chain integrity for pharma products and decreasing the distribution cost by creating a single source distribution channel is further boosting the demand of pharmaceutical logistics.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Stringent regulations set by various governing bodies are likely to limit the growth of Pharmaceutical logistics market.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented on the logistics type, services, application, and geography

1. Pharmaceutical logistics Market, By Logistics Type

a. Cold-Chain logistics

b. Non-Cold Chain logistics

2. Pharmaceutical logistics Market, By Service

a. Logistics

b. Procedures

3. Pharmaceutical logistics Market, By Application

a. Chemical Pharma

b. Bio-Pharma

4. Pharmaceutical logistics Market, By Region

4.1 Introduction

4.2 North America

4.2.1 US

4.2.2 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Germany

4.3.2 UK

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 Rest of Europe

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Japan

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 India

4.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

4.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the Pharmaceutical logistics market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

Companies covered in the report include:

Agility

Air Canada Cargo

Arich Enterprise Co., Ltd

Bestchain Healthtaiwan

Bio Pharma Logistic

CEVA

DB Schenker

DHL

DKSH

DSV

FedEx

Genco

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Kuehne + Nagel

Life Con Ex

Longistics

Mainfreight Ltd

Movianto

Thermotraffic

Zuellig Pharma Asia Pacific Ltd

