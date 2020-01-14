Tideworks Technology Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, today announced that Freightliner and Pentalver, subsidiaries of Genesee Wyoming Inc. (G&W) and the UK's largest intermodal rail freight provider and leading container logistics supplier, have selected Tideworks as its intermodal solutions provider for their UK rail and container terminal network.

After a thorough TOS market analysis, Freightliner and Pentalver turned to Tideworks for enhanced TOS that would transform operations and how the companies drive efficiencies, value and scalability in the UK. As a result, G&W will deploy Tideworks Intermodal Pro TOS and Traffic Control equipment dispatch system across its UK-wide network of rail and container terminals.

"We've been very pleased with the relationship between Tideworks and Freightliner over the past 10 years," said Chris Lawrenson, managing director of terminals for G&W's UK/Europe region companies. "We value the flexibility of Tideworks' solutions to meet our needs as our network of facilities and TOS requirements have evolved. Tideworks has helped us advance our operations, and we're excited to further modernize our terminals with Tideworks' intermodal solutions."

Tideworks' Intermodal Pro and Traffic Control will integrate with third-party systems including gate management and automation; container sales, maintenance and repair functionality; as well as support of a customer web portal. In conjunction with Tideworks' solutions, Advent Intermodal Solutions, a leader in cloud-based terminal software solutions for the supply chain, will deploy multiple products in its suite of solutions including eModal Community Portal, eModal Pregate Vehicle Booking System, eModal Fee Manager and eModal Equipment Manager.

"We value our relationship with G&W's UK-based terminal operations and are eager to expand the partnership and strengthen our support of their operations," said Thomas Rucker, president of Tideworks. "Freightliner and Pentalver play a vital role in the UK intermodal market, and the integration of our dynamic intermodal offerings will enhance their operations in a competitive industry."

For the initial deployments within G&W's UK network, Tideworks will provide all associated implementation services including project management, software configuration and installation, integration services, user training and go-live assistance. Once deployed, Tideworks will offer ongoing maintenance and support services, which include 24/7 technical support and software upgrades.

About Genesee Wyoming

G&W owns or leases 119 freight railroads organised in eight locally managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers. G&W's six North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 113 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles. G&W's Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1 percent owned by G&W and 48.9 percent owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets. G&W's UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.'s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in Continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial railcar switching and repair.

About Tideworks Technology

Tideworks is a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system solutions for growing terminal operations and shipping lines worldwide. The company helps more than 120 facilities run their operations more efficiently and profitably. From optimized equipment utilization to faster turn times, Tideworks works at every step of terminal operations to maximize productivity and customer service. For more information about Tideworks Technology, a Carrix solution, visit?www.tideworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005250/en/

Contacts:

Colleen Moffitt and AnnMarie Henriksson

Communiqué PR for Tideworks Technology

206-282-4923 x119

annmarie@communiquepr.com