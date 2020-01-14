Andrew Plesich: A Landman's Perspective on Jefferson County

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Jefferson County, Ohio, once a leading center of the Industrial Revolution, became something of a dark horse in the oil and gas industry.

Early in the development of Ohio's Utica Shale -- a territory of underlying land rich in oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids -- drillers targeted many of Ohio's northeastern and southeastern counties, but largely ignored Jefferson County. Straddling both the northern and southern parts of the Utica, Jefferson County's vast quantity of oil and gas assets were finally realized in recent years.

The middleman is now the front man: substantial growth in the sector has positioned Jefferson County as the sixth highest producer in the area, with 229 permitted sites and five of the top ten natural gas wells in Ohio. Today, the oil and gas industry plays a vital role in strengthening the local community.

The rural landscape of Jefferson County was forever transformed by the discovery of energy reserves in the Utica Shale land. A lot of that land belongs to proud landowners who allow oil and gas development companies, which provide services from exploration to development, to lease their land and secure underground mineral rights. Landowners receive royalty payments and in exchange allow the operators to drill for oil and gas.

"The symbiotic relationship between local landowners and drilling operators has created a synergy between economy and community in Jefferson County," said Andrew Plesich, a local landman for Halo Land Management. "Investments from the oil and gas industry have helped our county stay thriving, offering those who grew up here the chance to make a living here."

As a landman, Andrew Plesich serves as a critical liaison between landowners and oil and gas development companies, helping to create beneficial partnerships for landowners and the community, not just simple transactions.

"For many landowners, signing bonuses and royalty payments received from oil and gas leases are lucrative enterprises, helping protect our home from rural stagnation," noted Plesich. "For the community, signing bonuses, royalty payments, tax revenues, and the creation of jobs have all supported economic growth. With a prosperous industry to build around, local businesses thrive and new establishments arrive."

The origin of this economic growth is the relationship established between landowners and the oil and gas companies. Andrew facilitates, manages, and maintains these relationships. Having grown up in Jefferson County, his work as a landman is more than a career, it's a reflection of his care and commitment to the place he calls home.

