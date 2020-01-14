The global infection control market is expected to grow by USD 29.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to several factors such as the strong incidence of HAIs and the increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population leads to a higher percentage of people susceptible to the risk of acquiring infection. All these factors are expected to drive the infection control market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Infection Control Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Therapeutic

Non-therapeutic

Therapeutics were the largest segment in the market during 2019 due to their rising demand as anti-infectives used for the prevention and treatment of various diseases. These anti-infectives include antiparasitic drugs, antibiotics, anti-viral, and anti-fungal drugs. Increase in spending on infection control therapeutic regimen to avoid comorbidity associated with bacterial infections will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Infection Control Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America was the fastest growing geographic segment in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in R&D by large pharmaceutical companies. The region is anticipated to contribute the largest infection control market share due to the presence of a proper regulatory framework for the approval of new drugs. Furthermore, the presence of a huge patient pool and growing number of ambulatory surgery centers in the US is leading to an increase in demand for infection control interventions.

Major Five Infection Control Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and graphics, Health care, Electronics and energy, and Consumer. The company offers a broad range of sterilizers, including 3M Steri-Vac Sterilizer/Aerator 8XL. This sterilizer is used for the sterilization of heat and moisture-sensitive instruments and devices.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the business unit: Pharmaceuticals. The company offers Sawacillin and Flemoclav Solutab drugs. The company launched SMYRAF tablets for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Dafclir tablets 200 milligrams in Japan for the treatment of infectious enteritis.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Medical, Life sciences, Dental, and Dialysis. The company offers Dry Fog equipment and REVOX sterilization systems and services.

Ecolab Inc.

Ecolab Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Global industrial, Global institutional, Global energy, and Other. The company offers a daily disinfectant cleaner, virucide, and deodorizer, namely OxyCide. It is designed for daily hospital use on both flexible and hard non-porous surfaces.

Getinge AB

Getinge AB is headquartered in Sweden and offers products through the following business segments: Acute care therapies, Life science, and Surgical workflows. The company offers a wide range of washer-disinfectors for high-throughput reprocessing.

