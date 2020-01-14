Armored Vehicles Market to Garner $21.97 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for armored vehicles due to militarization of law enforcement agencies and rise in demand for bulletproof vehicles are expected to propel the growth of the global armored vehicles market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Armored Vehicles Market by Application (Defense and Commercial), Drive Type (Wheel and Track), and Vehicle Type (Armored Personnel Carrier, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Main Battle Tanks, Tactical Truck, Bus, Limousine, Sedan, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global armored vehicles industry was pegged at $15.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $21.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Driving factors for the market

Rise in demand for armored vehicles owing to the militarization of law enforcement agencies and increase in demand for bulletproof vehicles drive the growth of the global armored vehicles market. However, decrease in national defense budgets hampers the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of unmanned combat vehicles and production of modular armored vehicles are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6211

The defense segment dominated the market

The defense segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global armored vehicles market, as these vehicles offer defense forces with combat, reconnaissance, and transportation of troops on the battlefield. However, the commercial segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Commercial armored vehicles are typically designed with a high degree of security and are bulletproof as well as can withstand a high degree of heat, which in turn, makes it the fastest-growing segment.

The wheel segment held the largest share

The wheel segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global armored vehicles market. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, as it serves the advantages over tracked vehicles with improved performance, low maintenance cost, and better fuel economy. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the track segment as well.

Europe, followed by North America, to register the fastest growth

The global armored vehicles market across Europe held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to an increase in demand for bulletproof vehicles and militarization of law enforcement agencies. The region is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market across North America is projected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the study period.

Make Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6211

Major market players

Oshkosh Defense, LLC

BAE Systems

Rheinmetall AG

General Dynamics Corporation

International Armored Group

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. (KMW)

Lenco Industries, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

STREIT Group

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan. Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter?utm_source=PRN&utm_medium=shreyas&utm_campaign=shreyas

Similar Reports:

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Expected to Reach $3,358 Million, Globally, by 2023

Small Drones Market to Reach $13.4 Billion, Globally, by 2023

Smart Weapons Market to Garner $99,380 Million, Globally, by 2022

Vetronics Market is Estimated to Generate $4,362 Million, by 2022

Pre-book Offer 12% Discount:

Night Vision Devices Market Report

Defense Aircraft Material Market Report

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg