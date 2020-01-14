Transaction Network Services (TNS) is helping merchant acquirers and processors secure their payments infrastructure in the growing India market with the launch of TNS' Domestic Wireless Access (DWA) SIM solution.

TNS' technology, which already supports more than one million SIMs across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions can be used with any wireless point-of-sale (POS) terminal in India. In November, TNS launched its Secure Internet Gateway (SIG) solution in the country.

"We believe our Domestic Wireless Solution to be the first of its kind to be offered to the India market," said Bill Versen, Chief Product Officer at TNS. "What sets us apart is that our technology has been specifically built for payments terminals. This is critical for merchant acquirers and processors looking to guard their terminals in India against unauthorized use in this emerging market."

India's 1.4 billion strong population currently makes more than 500 million electronic payment transactions each month, and this figure is rapidly growing.

"We estimate that up to 40,000 POS locations are going live each month," added Versen. "TNS specializes in securing payment devices in over 60 countries, making us the trusted choice for acquirers and processors that are supporting India's evolution. We're delighted to be strengthening our portfolio of solutions for India in concert with our Secure Internet Gateway and are excited about the opportunities India offers."

DWA is a PCI DSS compliant version of TNS' proven and trusted Global Wireless Access (GWA) solution, which has been tailored for India. It includes a range of industry-leading features, such as strongest data quality SIMs, enhanced SIM management, an advanced SIM management portal and a dedicated terminal application. It provides comprehensive coverage in India to help simplify the deployment and management of mobile POS terminals while eliminating blackspots.

"DWA provides acquirers and processors with a purpose-built, managed, communications solution tailored for securing electronic payments and is monitored by our worldwide Network Operations Centers," said Versen.

TNS has a strong payments heritage, providing managed services across Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific regions. TNS is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider and a global board member of the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA). TNS' secure network is supported 24x7x365 by multiple network operating centers around the world. For more information about TNS, visit www.tnsi.com.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

