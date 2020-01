EXCHANGE NOTICE 14 JANUARY 2020 BONDS CORRECTION TO TRADING ENDS: UBSO GTM 2912 Correction has been made to ISIN. Trading in the bond UBSO GTM 2912 of UBS AG, London will end on the Nasdaq Helsinki on 14 January 2020. Identifiers: Trading code: UBSO GTM 2912 ISIN code: FI4000232566 Last trading day: 14 January 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260