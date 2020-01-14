San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) - SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTC Pink: SMCE) ("SMC" or the "Company"), a provider of wireless communications services, digital content, and media distribution solutions, is pleased to announce that WiMundo H.S.I.A. Solutions ("WiMundo"), SMC's wholly owned subsidiary, has launched AktivTrak safety technology product aimed at hospitality industry's upcoming mandated employee safety.

AktivTrak is an advanced Wi-Fi-based end-to-end wireless safety solution for tracking and monitoring hotel staff, indoors and outdoors. AktivTrak provides hotel operators the necessary tools to greatly improve all aspects of staff safety by tracking, in real-time, staff location. In case of emergencies, a staff member activates a panic button device, a hardware component of AktivTrak, to request immediate help. Since AktivTrak utilizes a Wi-Fi wireless network and majority of hotels have existing Wi-Fi wireless infrastructure, AktivTrak implementation and integration costs can be competitively priced. For more information on AktivTrak safety technology product, please visit www.Aktiv-Trak.com.

WiMundo's AktivTrak go-to-market strategy is to become a dominant solution provider in wireless-based hotel safety technology, with a global presence. The initial market focus is North America and expansion to other markets as opportunities arise. To leverage anticipated rapid growth, it's imperative for WiMundo to pursue direct sales, sell product licenses and services directly to hotel operators, and establish indirect sales channels with partnerships in the hospitality industry.

WiMundo's revenue generation model will be two fold; software as a service implementation or out-right product license sale. Software as a service implementation reduces hotel operators' upfront capital investment with a pre-determined monthly fee. Product license sales might be appealing to large hotels requiring a corporate license for multiple hotels. WiMundo has initiated preliminary discussions with clients for early product adaptors.

The market opportunity is projected to grow substantially in the coming years as more cities enact legislations to address hotel employee safety. Recent local safety ordinances, including Section 4-6-180 of the Chicago Municipal Code, Seattle Initiative 124, and New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council, AFL-CIO contract section 70, mandated hotel safety systems for hotel employees. Hotels in New York City are already required to provide safety systems under a collective bargaining agreement with labor unions. Seattle was the first city to enact a safety system ordinance.

Rick Bjorklund, Chairman and CEO of SMC, and Grant Cheeseman, President of WiMundo, both stated, "We are pleased with our combined initiatives for cross product integration that led us to expeditiously reach this point in our product launch. Our decision to create a stand-alone product line and website will enable us to penetrate other markets in addition to the hospitality industry. We believe there are similar staff safety requirements in health care-related industries which would present a great opportunity for us."

About SMC Entertainment, Inc. and WiMundo H.S.I.A Solutions

SMC Entertainment Inc. is a provider of wireless communications services, digital content, and media distribution solutions. Our multi-discipline revenue approach includes providing media and wireless internet service to under-served markets by acquiring under-capitalized WISPs (Wireless Internet Service Providers). With our recent acquisition of FiberSKY Networks, Inc., FiberSKY's primarily design concept involves the Digital Dome designs of a hybrid Internet of Things (IoT)-based broadband network system called FiberSKY. This unique proprietary design is capable of utilizing multiple technologies for the enhancement of deploying the "last mile" of advanced high speed services to residential and commercial customers. The FiberSKY system incorporates multiple technologies such as power lines, fiber optics, licensed and unlicensed wireless frequencies and existing telecom-owned broadband back haul networks to produce an efficient and scalable broadband connection. For more information, please visit us at www.smcemedia.com, and www.fiberskynetworks.com.

WiMundo has been providing end-to-end solutions for the hospitality industry including hotels, multi-dwelling properties as well as RV parks and campgrounds. These solutions are comprised of customized software, industry-leading hardware, installation services coupled with guest and technical support. For more information, please visit www.WiMundo.com and www.Aktiv-Trak.com.

Contact:

SMC Entertainment, Inc.

info@smcemedia.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements, which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, members of its management, and assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51399