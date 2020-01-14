Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Worth $312 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market by Type (Carbon 13, D, Oxygen 18, N15), Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Industrial), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic institute), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period to reach USD 312 million by 2024 from USD 269 million in 2019.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=53034199

The Factors such as the increase in research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, rising proteomics research, and the rising prevalence of cancer.

The H-2 labeled compounds segment accounted for the largest share of the Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market.

Based on type, the stable isotope labeled compounds industry is segmented into C-13, N-15, O-18, H-2 (deuterium), and other isotopes. The H-2 labeled compounds segment accounted for the largest share of the stable isotope-labeled compounds market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing pharmaceutical research conducted using deuterium and the growing nuclear industry. This growth in this segment is driven primarily by increasing drug research in the pharmaceutical industry and the rising availability of deuterium-labeled compounds.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market"

118 - Tables

21 - Figures

135 - Pages

The research segment accounted for the largest share of the Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market in 2019.

Based on application, the Stable Isotope Labeled Compound Market is segmented into research, clinical diagnostics, industrial applications, and other applications. The research segment accounted for the largest share of the stable isotope-labeled compounds market in 2019, owing to rising research activities in the biomedical, pharmaceutical, environmental & ecological, and agricultural sectors.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=53034199

North America to dominate the stable isotope labeled compounds systems industry during the forecast period

In 2019, North America dominated the Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growth of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, the large nuclear industry in the US, the growth of the Canadian pharmaceutical industry, and the availability of funding in North American countries.

The prominent players in this market include PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (US), URENCO Limited (UK), IsoSciences, LLC (US), Medical Isotopes, Inc. (US), Omicron Biochemicals, Inc. (US), Trace Sciences International (US), Alsachim (France), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), and Rotem Industries Israel Ltd. (Israel).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=53034199

Browse Related Reports:

Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type (Diagnostic (SPECT (Technetium), PET (F-18)), Therapeutic (Beta Emitters (I-131), Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy(Y-90))), Application (Oncology, Thyroid, Cardiology) - Global Forecasts to 2023

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market by Product (SPECT (Hybrid SPECT, Standalone SPECT), Hybrid PET, Planar Scintigraphy), Application (Oncology, Cardiology & Neurology), End user (Hospitals, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecasts to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/stable-isotope-labeling-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/stable-isotope-labeling.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg