Newswire Launches Financial Distribution for Private and Publicly Traded Companies

To Complement the Successful Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour and Expand Reach in the Finance Industry, Newswire Now Offers Financial Distribution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / ???Newswire has launched a financial distribution network, allowing private and publicly traded companies to distribute their press releases to industry-leading sites such as Google News, Yahoo!, the Associated Press, and ACCESSWIRE. The expansion of their PR distribution has become a great way of complementing the highly acclaimed Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour program, which has helped many finance companies improve their media and marketing communications strategy.

"Being able to offer valuable options to our customers has always been a prominent goal," said Erik Rohrmann, SVP and Chief Operations Officer at Newswire. "With our financial distribution, we are giving private and publicly traded companies the chance to have their news featured on top finance news networks, accelerating the time it takes for them to implement their go-to-market strategies and gain the Earned Media Advantage."

Finance customers have found great success with the Guided Tour, gaining greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales. Expert Earned Media Advantage Strategists work hand-in-hand with each finance company to better understand their goals and create a comprehensive media and marketing communications plan on demand. This "customerized" plan is critical when implementing campaigns that complement each press release.

"Our strategists are highly skilled at what they do, from creating unique campaigns per client to utilizing their media communication skills to create the right message to send to the right audience (media contacts) at the right time through the right mediums," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Advantage Strategy at Newswire.

This approach has given finance companies the opportunity to transform their owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage. As a result, customers lower the costs of each press release as well as increase its value.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

