Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen's Ultera(R) Emissions Technology Patented in 19 EU Countries

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas-powered on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce that its core patent for Ultera emissions reduction technology has been validated in 19 EU countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany and France, all key markets for potential commercialization.

The Ultera technology has demonstrated significant emissions reductions (including CO and NOx) in stationary engines, gas powered vehicles, and forklift trucks, and has been the subject of three papers presented at various Society of Automobile Engineers (SAE) World Congress events. Tecogen has been working with Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift of America to demonstrate the use of Ultera to enable a near-zero emission propane forklift, and the Ultera emissions reduction technology has been identified as meeting California's Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for stationary non-emergency engines. Comprehensive European patent protection for the Ultera technology supplements Tecogen's portfolio of Ultera patents in key markets, including the United States and Japan.

"We are pleased that we now have comprehensive patent protection in the EU for our Ultera emissions control technology," stated Robert Panora, Tecogen's President and Chief Operating Officer. "This is an important milestone for Tecogen as we consider licensing and commercialization opportunities for our Ultera technology for stationary engines, forklifts, and gasoline vehicles in key markets. As emissions regulations become stricter, we expect demands for criteria emissions reductions in the EU to drive interest in commercializing Ultera applications."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors," among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

