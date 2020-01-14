Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, January 14
MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
14 January 2020
The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today Resolutions 1-3, 5 and 7-13 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 4 and 6 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.
Results of the polls on Resolutions 4 and 6 were as follows:
|Resolution(No. as noted on proxy form)
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Votes withheld
|Votes
|% votes cast
|Votes
|% votes cast
|4. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (independent shareholders)
|18,656,205
|98.63%
|259,312
|1.37%
|6,517
|4. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (all shareholders)
|18,657,205
|98.63%
|259,312
|1.37%
|6,517
|6. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders)
|18,868,197
|99.76%
|46,336
|0.24%
|7,501
|6. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (all shareholders)
|18,869,197
|99.76%
|46,336
|0.24%
|7,501
The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed on a show of hands were as follows:
|Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)
|Votes for
|Votes Against
|Votes at Chairman's Discretion
|Shares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions
|1. To receive and accept the Annual Report
|18,900,320
|596
|0
|0
|2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|18,892,436
|6,490
|0
|1,990
|3. To declare a final ordinary dividend of 8.0p per Ordinary Share
|18,900,320
|596
|0
|0
|5. To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director
|18,847,686
|51,556
|0
|1,674
|7. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company
|18,890,527
|10,389
|0
|0
|8. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration
|18,888,637
|12,279
|0
|0
|9. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares
|18,897,291
|3,625
|0
|0
|10. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares
|18,659,602
|241,314
|0
|0
|11. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value
|18,634,029
|266,887
|0
|0
|12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares
|18,659,181
|241,735
|0
|0
|13. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice
|18,871,463
|29,453
|0
|0
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10