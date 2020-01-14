Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.01.2020 | 15:37
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, January 14

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

14 January 2020

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today Resolutions 1-3, 5 and 7-13 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 4 and 6 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

Results of the polls on Resolutions 4 and 6 were as follows:

Resolution(No. as noted on proxy form)Votes forVotes againstVotes withheld
Votes% votes castVotes% votes cast
4. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (independent shareholders)18,656,20598.63%259,3121.37%6,517
4. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (all shareholders) 18,657,20598.63%259,3121.37%6,517
6. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders)18,868,19799.76%46,3360.24%7,501
6. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (all shareholders)18,869,19799.76%46,3360.24%7,501

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed on a show of hands were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)Votes forVotes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionShares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions
1. To receive and accept the Annual Report18,900,32059600
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report18,892,4366,49001,990
3. To declare a final ordinary dividend of 8.0p per Ordinary Share18,900,32059600
5. To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director18,847,68651,55601,674
7. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company18,890,52710,38900
8. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration18,888,63712,27900
9. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares18,897,2913,62500
10. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares18,659,602241,31400
11. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value18,634,029266,88700
12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares18,659,181241,73500
13. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice18,871,46329,45300

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

© 2020 PR Newswire