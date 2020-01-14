Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

14 January 2020

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today Resolutions 1-3, 5 and 7-13 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 4 and 6 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

Results of the polls on Resolutions 4 and 6 were as follows:

Resolution(No. as noted on proxy form) Votes for Votes against Votes withheld Votes % votes cast Votes % votes cast 4. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (independent shareholders) 18,656,205 98.63% 259,312 1.37% 6,517 4. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (all shareholders) 18,657,205 98.63% 259,312 1.37% 6,517 6. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders) 18,868,197 99.76% 46,336 0.24% 7,501 6. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (all shareholders) 18,869,197 99.76% 46,336 0.24% 7,501

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed on a show of hands were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form) Votes for Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion Shares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions 1. To receive and accept the Annual Report 18,900,320 596 0 0 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 18,892,436 6,490 0 1,990 3. To declare a final ordinary dividend of 8.0p per Ordinary Share 18,900,320 596 0 0 5. To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director 18,847,686 51,556 0 1,674 7. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company 18,890,527 10,389 0 0 8. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration 18,888,637 12,279 0 0 9. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares 18,897,291 3,625 0 0 10. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares 18,659,602 241,314 0 0 11. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value 18,634,029 266,887 0 0 12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares 18,659,181 241,735 0 0 13. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 18,871,463 29,453 0 0

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10