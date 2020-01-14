Clear Participates in CBAN, Building a Frictionless, Collaborative Platform for Modern Communication Services with a Multi-DLT Architecture

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Leading blockchain technology company Clear, announced its collaborative partnership with leading global carriers to create a platform to serve as a backbone for the future of communication services and solutions. Clear contributed significantly in the DLT approach for commercial settlement and netting, smart contracts, managed transparency, reputation management, real-time inventory, SLA, and performance monitoring.

The demands of modern businesses for communication services is constantly growing. With the advent of new technologies such as 5G and IoT, the explosion of Big Data, artificial intelligence and the increase of global business and remote work - globally, high-speed, tailored connectivity is a core need for many enterprises. Providing such connectivity services requires constant collaboration and alignment between a wide group of ICT service providers.

To create a common backbone for the ecosystem of new and existing communication services, the ITW Global Leaders' Forum (GLF), has created the Communications Business Automation Network (CBAN) which leverages advanced technologies such as DLT to allow unified rapid ordering, settlement and billing of communication services between ICT service providers, and enterprises.

Yesterday, the CBAN has announced the creation of a special-purpose vehicle and published its white paper and reference architecture for a (DLT)-enabled automated settlement platform, supporting multiple DLT types, for the ICT Service Provider industry, to which Clear was a significant contributor. The CBAN includes ICT Service Providers and technology vendors who have come together to advance automated settlement for their industry, choosing to maximise advantage for all by creating an automated platform for fast, reliable, and secure settlement of communications services.

Clear has deployed multiple platform instances in partnership with leading carriers around settlement and ordering of multiple communication products, including data-on-demand, international voice and mobile roaming. Clear has also been a member of the CBAN project from its inception and has worked with customers and other technology vendors to shape the technical and governance architectures that will enable the CBAN to achieve improved interconnectivity so that new digital services can be delivered at scale anywhere in the world.

Gal Hochberg, CEO of Clear remarked: "This represents a huge leap forward in communication paradigms - global carrier collaboration, advanced technology adoption, and the leveraging of the collective knowledge base - we are cooperatively creating the communication ecosystem of the future. For carriers to streamline their operations and by doing so, offer new services with 5G and IoT technologies at the velocity of consumer and business desire is incredibly exciting. Clear's blockchain solution enables these capabilities and we could not be more proud and honored to forge the new future with these forward-thinking communication giants."

About Clear

Clear was founded in early 2018 by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs to remove friction in complex B2B trade. Clear has created a business environment where true data confidentiality is achieved, allowing smart B2B contracts to be created and executed automatically, thus enhancing industry efficiency and driving new revenue opportunities across global industries.

Clear delivers its technologies and services worldwide, enabling b2b transaction lifecycle efficiency from contracting to settlement. By leveraging smart contracts for operational effectiveness, transparency, reputation management, and real-time inventory, performance, and SLA monitoring - Clear's global clientele are significantly reducing operational expenses, increasing their profit margins, and accelerating new product launches and partner revenue growth. For more information visit: www.clearx.io or email: info@clearx.io

Contact:

Dan Edelstein

InboundJunction PR

pr@inboundjunction.com

+972-545-464-238

SOURCE: Clear

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573006/Clear-Participates-in-CBAN-Building-a-Frictionless-Collaborative-Platform-for-Modern-Communication-Services-with-a-Multi-DLT-Architecture