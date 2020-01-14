

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Jersey senator Cory Booker has pulled out of the race for Democratic party nomination to fight Donald Trump in the presidential election after struggling to raise money and garner enough support in polls.



The 50-year-old African-American lawmaker announced the end of his campaign in a video uploaded on Twitter.



'It's with a full heart that I share this news-I'm suspending my campaign for president'.



'To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot-thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together,' Booker tweeted.



He also sent an email to supporters thanking them.



'I'm proud of the ideas we brought to this Democratic primary and, more importantly, the values we championed throughout - that the only way we make progress is by bringing people together - even when we were told that our approach couldn't win.'



Booker, one of three African Americans currently serving in the Senate, could not successfully campaign on a message of 'love and unity' to combat what he described as Trump's divisive rhetoric.



Booker's withdrawal decision came on the eve of Tuesday's Democratic debate in Iowa.



Booker did not qualify for the debate after he failed to meet the polling threshold in approved surveys. Also, he was far short of the target in fund raising. The Booker campaign reportedly managed to raise only $6.6 million in the last quarter of 2019.



Booker told supporters that he will seek reelection to his New Jersey Senate seat.



The number of candidates leaving the crowded Democratic primary field unable to raise sufficient funds is rising.



California Senator Kamala Harris, Marianne Williamson and Julian Castro were forced to quit the race recently.



Booker's exit leaves 12 candidates in the battle for a Democratic ticket, including frontrunners Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.



