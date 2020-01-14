The global knee reconstruction market is expected to grow by USD 2.10 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of knee injuries and rising number of product launches. Furthermore, increase in M&A activities will also drive the knee reconstruction market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Read the 160-page report with TOC on "Knee Reconstruction market research report by Product (Fixation devices and Bone grafts), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

Knee Reconstruction Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Fixation devices

Bone grafts

Fixation devices were the largest product segment in the market during 2019 due to high prevalence of ACL injuries, presence of established players with a strong product portfolio, and new product launches. Vendors are collaborating with pediatric surgeons to develop ACL reconstruction systems that are designed specifically for pediatric patients. The introduction of such innovative products will drive the growth of fixation devices segment during the forecast period.

Knee Reconstruction Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America was the fastest growing geographic segment in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. This can be attributed to the increasing initiatives by government and non-profit organizations towards creating awareness and providing effective treatment to patients. The region is anticipated to contribute largest knee reconstruction market share due to the growing incidence of sports injuries and introduction of implant systems for fixation of tissues and ligaments. Furthermore, funding for research in ACL reconstruction and availability of insurance for the coverage of high-quality healthcare treatment to patients is also increasing. All these factors will contribute to the dominance of this region throughout the forecast period.

Major Five Knee Reconstruction Companies:

Arthrex Inc.

Arthrex Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Shoulder, Knee, Elbow, Hand and wrist, Foot and ankle, Hip, Orthobiologics, and Imaging and resection. The company offers FastThread bioComposite interference screw, ACL TightRope RT implant, and GraftBolt.

CONMED Corp.

CONMED Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Orthopedic surgery and General surgery. The company offers ExoShape femoral soft tissue fastener and Allograft tendons.

Corin Group Plc

Corin Group Plc is headquartered in the UK and operates under its Unified business segment. The company offers a range of ligament augmentation and reconstruction devices, LARS.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical devices. The company offers RIGIDLOOP adjustable cortical system and INTRAFIX advance tibial fastener system.

LifeNet Health Inc.

LifeNet Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Cardiac, Vascular, Sports medicine, General orthopaedics, Craniomaxillofacial, Spine, Dental, and Wound management and surgical reconstruction. The company offers a pre-sutured tendon construct, FlexiGraft KinetiGraft.

