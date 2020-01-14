Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced Goldman Small Cap Research has published the final results of a survey conducted to evaluate the company's cryptocurrency fund raising strategy. Goldman reports that the survey outcome "bodes extremely well for the Company, its stock, and the planned crypto offering." The survey results demonstrate the limited market awareness and understanding of cryptocurrency strategies in general with most respondents not knowing about Facebook's cryptocurrency offering. With the cryptocurrency awareness and education inherent within the survey itself, eighty percent (80%) of respondents expressed being open to investing in an ALYI led cryptocurrency offering:

"Dovetailing with the novice nature, over 70% of respondents don't plan to use/invest in crypto in the next twelve months. However, when presented with the (anonymous) ALYI concept and structure, around 20% replied that they would not be interested, with 80% open to the ALYI offering. Clearly, incorporating crypto to fund sustainable technology for use in helping emerging markets in need was well received and sends a powerful message to ALYI management and investors."

To view the full report following the link to Goldman's website:

Final Results Support ALYI's Crypto Initiatives; Broad Interest in Funding

ALYI African Crypto Strategy Highlights

The firm, IW Global (www.IW-Global.com) has proposed launching and managing an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) on ALYI's behalf specifically targeted at raising $100 million to fund infrastructure for electric vehicle production in Africa. ALYI has partnered with IW Global and ALYI's production and marketing partners in Kenya to form a new company (NewCo) with the specific focus of building a new, state of the art electric vehicle production plant. This NewCo will be a separate company apart from ALYI but exclusively contracted by ALYI for producing ALYI designed vehicles. The NewCo is the business entity that would initiate the proposed ICO. The funds would be dedicated to 1. Building the plant and 2. Funding the production of ALYI's vehicles. A successful ICO would permit ALYI to substantially accelerate and expand upon its existing $300 million in electric vehicle projects.

