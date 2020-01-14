EY crosses milestone to help clients deploy SAP on Microsoft Azure with strategy and solution initiatives

- EY framework addresses customers' enterprise technology and strategy for long-term value from transformation

- EY digital delivery platform offers up to 70% savings in migrations

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More large enterprises seek to accelerate innovation and increase agility across their business by migrating their mission-critical SAP-based processes to the cloud.

Aligned with this trend, EY announces it has crossed a milestone in offering the strategy, architecture, and technology consulting services that organizations need to help them quickly and efficiently transform their business by migrating their SAP processes to Microsoft Azure, where they can achieve faster time-to-market while capturing the economic value of the cloud.

For more than two years, EY has invested in research, development, and expertise embedded into a digital delivery platform, called EY Orchestration of Cloud Architecture (ORCA). This managed service capability combines EY architectures with SAP and Azure leading practices into an outcome-oriented approach.

This offering has recently surpassed a milestone of 200 deployed SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and data management systems, while demonstrating project savings of 30-70%, compared with systems implemented without ORCA. The EY delivery platform is designed to help address enterprise needs for increased power, storage, and connectivity, while applying automation to deliver economically optimized elasticity. This milestone complements the recent announcement of Microsoft's and SAP's enhanced collaboration as part of the Embrace program.

Providing business transformation for agricultural company

EY is delivering an end-to-end SAP S/4HANA-centric global business transformation - powered entirely on Azure - for a large enterprise in the agricultural industry. EY teams are working in a seamless process with corporate infrastructure, operations and security teams to meet scalability and resilience requirements. At the same time, the EY automation toolset has delivered systems just-in-time throughout the lifecycle, capturing cost savings along the way.

Michael Casey, EY Global SAP Chief Technology Officer, says:

"We are excited about the increased collaboration between EY, SAP and Microsoft under the Embrace initiative, because it will accelerate innovation and transformation for our customers. EY is proud to be a member of the initial group of systems integrators adopting Embrace, having worked with Microsoft and SAP on Azure for several years, delivering some of the largest SAP S/4HANA and SAP HANA systems and landscapes in use by customers."

Tim Fuller, EY Global Leader, SAP alliance, says:

"Our collaboration with SAP and Microsoft is validating the EY strategy and perspective that SAP on Microsoft Azure has a tremendous potential to accelerate innovation as part of customers' transformation journeys. Looking further ahead, we see tremendous progress in custom development and integration through the 'platform-as-as-service' enablement of SAP Cloud Platform services on Azure. This will simplify and expedite access to content for customers and partners and help speed and enhance application integration, which is in tremendous demand by customers."

With a proven track record of delivery in this space, the EY Global Innovation Factory has some of the deepest experience in the world on clients' cloud infrastructure and architecture and has launched more than 13 certified solutions in customer, supply chain, finance and work force management on SAP Cloud Platform. With additional solutions under development, EY continues to invest in creating next-generation SAP solution extensions. As recognition of this innovation, EY won the 2019 SAP Pinnacle Award for both the ISV Partner of the Year (Technology Innovation category) and the Strategic Growth Partner of the Year.

In addition, the EY Global SAP Innovation Factory is focused on providing leading-edge innovations and has developed a pipeline of solutions to both make an impact and add value for SAP customers.

Benefits from EY strategic alliances with SAP and Microsoft

Girish Bablani, Corporate Vice President of Azure Compute at Microsoft, says:

"It's become even more critical for companies to quickly build and deploy applications, flexibly manage IT services, and support real-time analytics for all forms of data - and a cloud platform is today's best option. We look forward to collaborating with EY in migrating SAP solutions to Microsoft Azure, and helping large enterprises focus on and achieve their business outcomes, enabling them to become intelligent."

EY has been named a leader in Worldwide SAP Implementation Services by IDC and was rated highly in terms of its employee management strategy and pricing model strategy.

In addition, EY offers the EY Intelligent Move Solution for use with SAP S/4 HANA. The EY Intelligent Move Solution allows businesses that use SAP solutions to migrate to SAP S/4HANA in less time and use fewer resources, which helps minimize interruption to the business. AI is used throughout the EY Intelligent Move Solution for use with SAP S/4HANA, including the data migration work stream, thus reducing the cycle time and resources required.

