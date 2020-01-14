Rockwell Trading: Expert Trader Shares 2020 "War Proof" Plan Live

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / Rockwell Trading Founder Markus Heitkoetter has announced that he will be conducting a Free Trading Strategy Session Live on January 16th at 5:00 pm PT | 7:00 pm CT | 8:00 pm ET. He will be sharing his trading plan for 2020, including his Secret for Building a "Geopolitical-Proof" Trading Plan. This is in response to people talking about a stock market crash /recession in view of the conflict building up with Iran, which worsens the shaky start of the year due to the U.S. Presidential Election, the trade war with China, and Brexit. Markus plans to hold the live 2020 trading session to demonstrate to people that they don't need to worry about such things from a market perspective if they follow his strategy for trading.

Markus Heitkoetter himself says, "I would like to stress that continuous learning is very important for new and seasoned traders alike. On January 16th, I would like to invite you to take part in an in-depth 60-minute training session. You will learn about a geopolitical proof trading plan, a strategy for rapid growth for all account sizes, how to avoid account destroying losses, and how to have complete confidence as a trader even with zero experience."

In the live training session, attendees will learn Markus Heitkoetter's exact swing trading strategy for both options and stocks. He will explain why with this strategy, even if the market is rocked by anything in 2020, he'll be prepared. He will also discuss a strategy that is perfect for rapidly growing any account size, whether the trader is starting with just $10,000 or $1,000,000. He will also discuss a stock trading strategy that only 10 percent know and will allow traders to avoid the common occurrence where 90 percent of new traders lose 90 percent of their accounts in just 90 days. And finally, he will discuss how even brand new traders can trade with complete confidence using The PowerX Strategy.

Markus Heitkoetter is a trading expert who is very generous in sharing his trading secrets because he knows that he can help many more people who may still be stuck in the corporate rat race, just like he was 16 years ago when the was working 60-80 hours a week for IBM. He recalls that he thought he had "job security," with a lifestyle that seemed to be "glamorous" but this caused him to be separated from his family, friends, passions, and hobbies for long periods of time. It was in 2002 that the decision to quit his job and move from Munich, Germany to the US, with just $30,000 and a strong desire to trade stocks. Today, he has become a multimillionaire, who shares his investing strategies and knowledge to people all over the world.

Markus has also developed his own software that is suitable for finding the best stocks and options to trade. The PowerX Optimizer also tells the trader exactly when to enter and when to exit the trade. This software is able to scan more than 12,000 stocks, options and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and major U.S. stock exchanges.

Markus is also offering a free hardback copy of his brand new book, "The PowerX Strategy". He points out that the book has been designed to be easy to understand, even for those who have completely no trading experience. With the PowerX Strategy, people can start trading with a least a $10,000 account. And for those who are not able to come up with $10,000, they can still practice their trading skills, using a paper account.

Nevertheless, in view of the most recent global developments, Markus Heitkoetter encourages those who are interested in learning how to trade stocks or options to join him on January 16th at 7:00pm Central for his Live Trading Strategy Session. With so many people worried that these developments may lead to a stock market crash or even a recession, he is eager to share his "war proof" plan that can be very important for both new and seasoned traders alike.

