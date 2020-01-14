Issuer Information Issuer: Lykill fjármögnun hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 621101-2420 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI 213800EH2GN487RCKC87 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information Symbol (Ticker) LYKILL200915 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000031755 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer LYKILL FJARM/ZERO CPN 20200915 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 800.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 800.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency, if other NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date January 15, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date September 15, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date September 15, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index, if other NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading January 15, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading January 14, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading January 15, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID LYKILL200915 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Copporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name ICE_CORPORATE-BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------