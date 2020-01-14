

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chick-fil-A is giving away free chicken nuggets to its mobile app customers in January.



The privately-held fast-food chain is offering away a free eight-count order of classic Chick-fil-A nuggets to customers who create or sign into their Chick-fil-A One account on the company's mobile app.



The offer is valid between January 13 and January 31 at participating restaurants, in the drive-thru, or by placing a mobile order via the Chick-fil-A App.



'Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests,' said Kevin Purcer, director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A.



Chick-fil-A also said that starting Monday, it has added the new Kale Crunch Side to restaurant menus nationwide. The new menu item will replace the Superfood Side.



The new 120-calorie side features a blend of kale and cabbage tossed with apple cider and Dijon mustard vinaigrette, and topped with salted, crunchy almonds.



Chick-fil-A said it received positive customer feedback after it tested the new side at various restaurants in Florida, Iowa and Texas last spring.



The Kale Crunch Side is available as an individual or catering offering. It can be substituted for Waffle Potato Fries at no additional charge to the customer.



Customers can also exchange the free eight-count Nuggets offer via the Chick-fil-A App for a complimentary Kale Crunch Side until the end of January.



Chick-fil-A's rival Popeyes said on Monday that to celebrate a new nationwide partnership with food delivery app DoorDash, it is giving away free chicken sandwiches exclusively through DoorDash for the next week only.



From January 13 through 19, customers who order $20 or more of Popeyes through DoorDash can receive a free chicken sandwich combo meal and a $0 delivery fee with promo code 'CHICKENWINNER.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX