Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880013 ISIN: FR0000050809 Ticker-Symbol: OR8 
Tradegate
10.01.20
17:21 Uhr
144,30 Euro
+0,40
+0,28 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,90
145,40
18:11
145,00
145,40
18:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOPRA STERIA
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA144,30+0,28 %