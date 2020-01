Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract between Transgene (Paris:TNG) and Kepler Cheuvreux, on December 31, 2019, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:

164,183 Transgene Shares

- 246,158.00

In light of the transfer of management of the liquidity program to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA with effect as of January 2, 2020, market making activities were suspended on December 23, 2019.

For information, on June 30, 2019, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:

89 677 Transgene Shares

- 372,551.76

