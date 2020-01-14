Kudelski Security Expands Specialized Partner Ecosystem

New Partners Enable the Company to Meet Increasing Enterprise Demand for Security-by-Design in Privacy-Enabled Solutions

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA, January 14, 2020 -Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced a major expansion to its partner ecosystem to meet growing demand for increased product security and privacy applications using the company's expertise with cryptography, blockchain development and IoT systems deployment. The launch of Kudelski Security's Blockchain Security Center in January last year, formalized the company's approach to meet a steady increase in requests for code audits, assessments, and secure code development.

The viability and success of the growing number of systems leveraging blockchain-related technologies depends on the security of both the systems, the supply chain they rely on, and the data they transmit. As more organizations understand the importance of security, and the need to leverage emerging technologies to successfully navigate the fourth industrial revolution, the call from business leaders for advanced security services will only increase.

"As digital business transformation initiatives accelerate, we are seeing a growing demand for our security by design expertise. Our strategy to meet this need has been to build out a global partner network of specialized expertise that complements our strengths in cryptography, IoT, and blockchain," said Kudelski Security CEO Andrew Howard. "Our expanded bench of partners works with us to bring additional hardware and software expertise in supply chain security, full-stack exchange testing, smart contract auditing, cryptography, and legal smart agreements."

Most recently, Kudelski Security successfully completed an industry-leading security assessment on the crypto exchange of Crypto.com, a major digital asset trading platform that is among the first to spearhead a security-by-design approach to its offering.

Speaking on the assessment, Crypto.com CISO Jason Lau said: "Engaging with Kudelski Security in the assessment provides additional assurance that our systems are safeguarded from multiple cyber threats and indicates to users and investors that our commitment to cybersecurity in the crypto space is absolute."

The assessment also sets an important industry benchmark in exchange security and aims to encourage other digital asset trading platforms to address the weaknesses inherent in centralized systems with a single point of failure.

"As more users begin trading in cryptocurrencies, it is extremely important to perform testing at levels similar to the most secure banking environments," said Scott Carlson, head of Kudelski Security's Blockchain Security Center. "As machine-driven interactions increase in our lives, particularly with our private and personal data, systems must be designed with security in mind from the very beginning."

In addition to Crypto.com, Kudelski Security recently partnered with technical and process specialists from around the world to expand the company's specialized security ecosystem and boost the capabilities and offerings of its Blockchain Security Center. Those partners include:

Accord Project is an open ecosystem enabling anyone to build smart agreements and documents on a technology neutral platform.



BlockFrame is a logistics company that utilizes blockchain technologies to enable an eco-secure framework for handling cybersecurity throughout the supply chain.



Cossack Labs is a data security solutions company, that provides tools to protect sensitive data in distributed applications and infrastructures, prevent data breaches, and enable businesses to comply with data security regulations.



Ledger develops security and infrastructure solutions for critical digital assets for individuals, financial institutions and industry by leveraging a distinctive, proprietary technology.



LORCA supports the most promising cybersecurity innovators in scaling and growing solutions to meet industry's biggest challenges, while building the UK's international cybersecurity profile.



Providentia Worldwide is a new technology and solutions consulting firm that bridges the gap between high performance computing, hyper scale, and blockchain.



River Loop Security provides cybersecurity solutions for the lifecycle of IoT and embedded systems, including embedded penetration testing, firmware security automation, cryptography and cryptanalysis, and secure product design.



X41 D-SEC is a renowned expert provider of high-quality security research, application security services, penetration tests, and full red teaming.

Kudelski Security's blockchain expertise is built on more than 30 years' experience in cryptographic design, as well as more recent work in public blockchain coin design and implementation, point of sale technology development, detailed audits of application code, protocol creation, and cryptographic algorithms for major industry players in the cryptocurrency, digital communications and IoT markets.

In addition to providing security audits, architecture reviews, and development services, the Kudelski Security Blockchain Security Center is developing a suite of expanded cryptographic solutions, full-stack enterprise blockchain security recommendations, and developer tools to support the entire blockchain ecosystem. To learn more about Kudelski Security's blockchain offerings, please visit: www.kudelski-blockchain.com.

