Initial payment of €1 million on signature and €12 million in subsequent milestone payments

Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, and SANOFI announce today, the signature of a new contract concerning BIOCORP's smart sensor Mallya.

Negotiations started in July 2019 have led the BIOCORP and SANOFI teams to strengthen their collaboration, developing real synergies around the Mallya system. A new project aiming at closely associating Mallya with SoloStar insulin pens is thus initiated today.

BIOCORP, which has already received €6 million in upfront payments from SANOFI in 2019, is today receiving a new €1 million upfront payment with an additional €12 million milestone payments spread over the period of the collaboration. Additional revenues will be generated from the production of Mallya devices by BIOCORP on behalf of SANOFI.

Eric Dessertenne, Chief Executive Officer of BIOCORP, commented: After several months of development work to meet the specific needs of our partner SANOFI, we are pleased with the renewed confidence of our partner who is committed to working alongside us for the design, development and distribution of a brand new device in the Mallya range. Our technology, combined with SANOFI's commercial strength, will make it possible to offer to a very large number of patients with diabetes the most efficient and precise solution for monitoring and follow-up of their pathology on the market. Together, we are convinced that improving compliance remains the last hurdle to enable patients to live in the best possible conditions with this chronic disease.

The smart sensor will record the dosage when a person uses a SoloStar pen to administer insulin. This information can be combined with blood glucose levels recorded by Sanofi's digital monitoring platform, which currently includes the MyStar DoseCoach blood glucose meter and the My Dose Coach smartphone app. As a result, users will be able to track more easily how their insulin intake, lifestyle, diet and exercise, contribute to changes in their blood sugar levels. The My Dose Coach platform can also suggest adjustments to insulin dose, as part of a titration algorithm recommended by their physician.

"This partnership will drive meaningful changes by delivering a connected device experience for potentially millions of people living with diabetes who use insulin," said Chris Boulton, Head of Integrated Care, Primary Care, Sanofi. "In addition to complementing our portfolio, it helps to build a connected ecosystem that provides people with diabetes, and their physicians, with a long-term overview of their disease management, creating opportunities for improved patient self-care between visits

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This intelligent sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of diabetics. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 54 employees.

BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005458/en/

Contacts:

BIOCORP

Jacques Gardette

Chairman of the Board

investisseurs@biocorp.fr

Éric Dessertenne

Chief Executive Officer

Sylvaine Dessard

Marketing Communication Director

rp@biocorp.fr

+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85

ULYSSE COMMUNICATION

Bruno ARABIAN

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 46 26

Nicolas DANIELS

ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 63 66 59 22