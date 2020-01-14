ANTALIS: Number of shares and voting rights as at 31 December 2019

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

(Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code)

In accordance with Article L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation, issuers whose shares are admitted for trading on a regulated market must publish, each month, pursuant to the conditions set forth in Article 221-3 of the AMF General Regulation, the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up their share capital, if these figures have changed relative to previous disclosures.

Issuer name:

ANTALIS

Head office:

8 rue de Seine

92100 Boulogne Billancourt

Euronext Paris

C Segment

ISIN Code: FR0013258589

Ticker symbol: ANTA

Declaration as at

31 December 2019 Declaration as at

30 November 2019 Total number of shares 71,000,000 71,000,000 Total number of theoretical voting rights 129,512,884 129,512,941 Total number of voting rights exercisable at General Meetings * 129,011,822 129,024,308

* excluding treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights

A double voting right is granted to each share that has been continuously held in registered form by the same shareholder for a minimum period of two years.

NB: Pursuant to Antalis' articles of association, in addition to the regulatory requirements concerning the statutory disclosure thresholds in force, any individual or legal entity that comes to hold, directly or indirectly, via one or more legal entities that it controls within the meaning of Article L. 233?3 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital of the company is required to disclose to the company by registered letter, with return receipt requested, the total number of shares owned. Said disclosure formalities must be carried out within five trading days of the date the threshold is crossed and must be repeated each time a shareholder's interest is crossed, both upwards or downwards, even if the thresholds crossed are higher or lower than those provided for by law.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yWibZspvYmmal22flMaabJWVaWiXyGPJaGqXlmOdaZ6ZZ5tmlJlhb8mcZm9inGZq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61714-number-of-shares-and-voting-rights-as-at-31-december-2019.pdf