Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jan-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 137.2541 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11276375 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 40373 EQS News ID: 953203 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2020 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)