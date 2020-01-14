Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jan-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.6811 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10115885 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 40463 EQS News ID: 953387 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2020 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)