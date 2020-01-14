Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jan-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.7843 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 40471 EQS News ID: 953403 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2020 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)