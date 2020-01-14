Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jan-2020 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.9074 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5215345 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 40473 EQS News ID: 953407 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 14, 2020 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)