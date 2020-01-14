The global radiation dose management solution market is expected to grow by USD 217.09 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of medical imaging equipment. Furthermore, laws and regulations supporting use of healthcare technology solutions will also drive the radiation dose management solution market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Radiation Dose Management Solution Market Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Services

Products

Services was the largest radiation dose management solution segment in the market during 2019 because vendors offer a range of support and maintenance services for their radiation dose management solutions. They also provide training programs that help in reducing the time needed to implement the system, improve utilization and minimize the number of support calls.

Radiation Dose Management Solution Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America was the largest geographic segment in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. This can be attributed to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. The region is anticipated to contribute the largest radiation dose management solution market share due to the presence of established vendors and growing number of medical imaging examinations. Furthermore, countries such as the US are introducing policies to incentivize the adoption of radiation dose management solutions. All these factors will contribute to the dominance of the region throughout the forecast period.

Major Five Radiation Dose Management Solution Companies:

Bayer AG

Bayer AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various business segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer health, Crop science, Animal health, and All Other Segments. The company offers a vendor-neutral, multi-modality software, Radimetrics Enterprise Platform.

Bracco Spa

Bracco Spa is headquartered in Italy and offers products through the following business units: Imaging, AMT ACIST Medical Systems, and Health services. The company offers a fully-automated, vendor-neutral, and enterprise-level dose data collection, reporting, and analysis solution, NEXO[DOSE].

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The company offers the radiation dose tracking software, Dose Tracking System.

Fortive Corp.

Fortive Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The company offers an active dosimetry system, RaySafe i2 Real-time Dose Monitoring System.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Material Solutions, and Document Solutions. The company offers a common acquisition workstation named, FDX Console.

