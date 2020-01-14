

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After languishing in negative territory till almost a couple of hours past noon, the Switzerland stock market rebounded and stayed fairly steady to eventually end on a firm note on Tuesday.



The benchmark SMI ended up 33.41 points, or 0.31%, at 10,655.82, coming off an early low of 10,536.28.



On Monday, the SMI ended with a loss of 17.08 points, or 0.16%, at 10,622.41.



Alcon, up nearly 2.5%, was the top gainer in the SMI index. Sika gained 1.7%, while Credit Suisse, Richemont, Swatch Group, Geberit, SGS and UBS Group ended higher by 1 to 1.3%.



Lonza Group, Roche Holding and ABB ended modestly lower. Nestle and LafargeHolcim ended little changed from previous closing levels.



Among the stocks in the Mid Price index, Lindt & Spruengli, Schindler Holding, Lindt & Sp Ps, Schindler Ps, OC Oerlikon Corp, Flughafen zurich and Kuehne & Nagle gained 1 to 1.7%.



Partners Group shares gained about 0.2%. The company said it acquired a majority equity stake in a portfolio of 30 commercial properties in Germany, France and the Netherlands for a total transaction value of over 550 million euros.



Shares of Temenos Group declined more than 2%, extending losses from previous session. The declined sharply on Monday on reports London hedge fund manager ShadowFall saying it had shorted the company's stock.



Logitech International ended lower by about 1%.



Among other major markets in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.06%, 0.04% and 0.08%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.29%.



