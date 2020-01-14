Web Presence: With 3 AWS Certifications, Luke Zakka Is the Tech Professional Modern Businesses Need

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / For years, Amazon has been known as the place to go to find a vast array of retail items available to be shipped from anywhere in the world straight to your door. But Amazon has rapidly evolved into much more than a retail giant. Now with a broad range of smart home and business technology solutions, including Amazon Web Services, the corporation is not only one of the world's biggest names in retail but also tech. Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon, provides pay-as-you-go, on-demand cloud computing and application programming interfaces (APIs) to individuals, companies, organizations, and government agencies. Luke Zakka of Greenwich, New York, is one of Amazon Web Services' most accomplished employees.

Luke Zakka is currently a DevOps Consultant at Amazon Web Services. The term "DevOps" is a portmanteau of "development" and "operations." More than a process or tool, DevOps represents a culture. Branching off of agile software development, DevOps focuses on rapid IT service delivery through the adoption of agile, lean practices, and a holistic approach, according to Gartner. As a DevOps consultant, Luke Zakka helps businesses increase agility, automation, security, and efficiency while streamlining operations and reducing costs.

The IT professional has three Amazon Web Services certifications. He first earned his certification as an AWS Certified Solutions Architect in 2017. In 2018, he was certified as a AWS Certified SysOps Administrator. And in 2019 he received his certification as an AWS DevOps Engineer Professional.

Luke Zakka has worked his way up the AWS ladder to reach his current position. He began by building out the technology infrastructure necessary to support manufacturing plants. In these formative years, he learned what it took to be a leader and to drive initiatives for a burgeoning business.

As Amazon Web Services began to shift services to the cloud and embrace free and open-source software, Luke Zakka's focus shifted with it. He worked with the American Kennel Club to support an IoT dog collar powered by the cloud and then assumed a leadership role at RiskMatch, a data analytics company. Since being promoted to DevOps Consultant in January 2019, he has been driving innovative business solutions for Fortune 100 companies.

