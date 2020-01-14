Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JM2X ISIN: CA08162A1049 Ticker-Symbol: 87CA 
Tradegate
14.01.20
20:06 Uhr
0,275 Euro
-0,008
-2,83 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BENCHMARK METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BENCHMARK METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,267
0,291
20:06
0,270
0,291
20:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BENCHMARK METALS
BENCHMARK METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENCHMARK METALS INC0,275-2,83 %