The ethyl alcohol market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005538/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ethyl alcohol market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for ethanol from the food processing industry is a key driver for the ethyl alcohol market growth. Ethyl alcohol is extensively used as a food processing ingredient in the food and beverage industry. It is used as an intoxicating ingredient in various alcoholic beverages, such as vodka and gin. Furthermore, in non-alcoholic beverages, ethyl alcohol is used as a natural product to extract and concentrate flavors and aromas, which are used in wine production. The increasing production of wine across the world is expected to further contribute to the growth of the global ethyl alcohol market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40046

As per Technavio, the growing demand for ethyl alcohol from the automotive industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Ethyl Alcohol Market: Growing Demand for Ethyl Alcohol in the Automotive Industry

Growing environmental concerns related to pollution in the automotive industry have increased the adoption of renewable fuels. One such renewable fuel is ethyl alcohol which is used as a fuel additive in automotives to reduce harmful gas emissions and increase the efficiency of vehicles. Major automotive manufacturing countries such as China, Germany, India, France, Italy, South Korea, Japan, and the US use ethyl alcohol as a fuel additive. Thus, the growing demand for ethyl alcohol from the automotive industry will drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for ethyl alcohol from the automotive industry, other factors such as the increase in government initiatives supporting the use of ethyl alcohol for various applications, and the high availability of feedstock for the production of ethyl alcohol will have a significant impact on the growth of the ethyl alcohol market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ethyl Alcohol Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the ethyl alcohol market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-users (automotive, food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others).

The North American region led the ethyl alcohol market in 2019, followed by South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA respectively. The growth of the ethyl alcohol market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as strong demand as a fuel additive in automotives, along with increasing applications in the pharmaceutical and food industries.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005538/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com