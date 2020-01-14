DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 12/31/2019 47,028,510



Total gross of voting rights: 47,028,510







Total net* of voting rights: 47,019,510





* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment