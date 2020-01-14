Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2020

WKN: A1JWB7 ISIN: FR0010417345 Ticker-Symbol: DBV 
Tradegate
14.01.20
16:58 Uhr
22,480 Euro
-0,200
-0,88 %
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2020 | 22:05
DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
12/31/201947,028,510

Total gross of voting rights: 47,028,510



Total net* of voting rights: 47,019,510

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2fc40e02-b5dd-4aaf-bc1b-8bfbd6630689)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)