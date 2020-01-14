The global offshore structural analysis software market size is poised to grow by USD 217.28 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 123-page research report with TOC on "Offshore Structural Analysis Software Market Analysis Report by end-users (Oil and gas, Maritime, Power generation, and Government and defense) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 2023".

The market is driven by growing demand for cost-effective offshore engineering. Also, the increasing demand from the oil and gas industry is anticipated to further boost the growth of the offshore structural analysis software market.

The capital-intensive nature of the global offshore industry makes cost-effectiveness a crucial factor in offshore structural analysis. Offshore structural analysis software provides companies the benefits of cost-effectiveness by ensuring the management and virtual design of large and complex structures. The use of offshore structural analysis software enables a complete virtual analysis of offshore structures by predicting the behavior of a platform or topside structure with comprehensive analyses, including full non-linear, dynamic, and impact effects. Thus, the growing demand for cost-effective offshore engineering will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Offshore Structural Analysis Software Companies:

Bentley Systems Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc. has business operations under two segments, namely products and services. Through products such as SACS, MOSES, and MAXSURF, the company offers software for cost-effective offshore engineering and compliant design codes for offshore structure analysis.

BMT Group Ltd.

BMT Group Ltd. offers high-quality products and services for disciplines, such as asset management, business analysis, compliance, climate risk, data analysis, and insights across various sectors. The company offers offshore structure analysis software, which is used to analyze the improved cost of building, owning, and operating an offshore asset.

Dlubal Software GmbH

Dlubal Software GmbH has business operations under two segments, such as solutions and products. The company offers offshore structural analysis software for the design of structures consisting of several materials, dynamic analysis, stability and buckling analysis, fatigue designs, generation of loads due to rotation (RFEM), and many others.

DNV GL AS

DNV GL AS operates business through various segments, which include maritime, oil gas, energy, business assurance, and digital solutions. The company offers offshore structural analysis software for analyzing offshore wind turbines and floating and fixed offshore structures.

John Wood Group Plc

John Wood Group Plc has business operations under various segments, namely asset solutions EAAA, assets solutions Americas, specialist technical solutions, environment and infrastructure solutions, and investment services. Through Flexcom, the company offers an offshore marine simulator for designing and structural analysis.

Offshore Structural Analysis Software End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Oil and gas

Maritime

Power generation

Government and defense

Offshore Structural Analysis Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

