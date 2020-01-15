

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 1,041.6 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.7 percent increase in November.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 2.3 percent at 1,374.5 trillion yen following the 2.2 percent gain in the previous month.



The L money stock climbed 2.7 percent at 1,833.6 trillion yen, accelerating from the 2.4 percent gain a month earlier.



For the fourth quarter of 2019, M2 was up 2.6 percent, M3 was up 2.2 percent and L also rose 2.3 percent.



For all of 2019, M2 gained 2.4 percent, M3 added 2.1 percent and L rose 1.9 percent.



