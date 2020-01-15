

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had faded not even two points. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,105-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky ahead of the trade deal between the United States and China that is expected to be signed later this week. The European markets were barely higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the energy producers and mixed performances from the financial shares and property stocks.



For the day, the index dipped 8.75 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 3,106.82 after trading between 3,105.60 and 3,127.17. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 4.22 points or 0.23 percent to end at 1,818.13.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.17 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.27 percent, China Construction Bank eased 0.14 percent, China Merchants Bank lost 0.74 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.22 percent, Ping An Insurance collected 0.44 percent, PetroChina fell 0.34 percent, China Shenhua Energy dipped 0.22 percent, Gemdale was up 0.07 percent, Poly Developments sank 0.79 percent, China Vanke dropped 0.92 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the markets showed a lack of direction on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing mixed.



The Dow added 32.62 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 28,939.67, while the NASDAQ lost 22.60 points or 0.24 percent to 9,251.33 and the S&P 500 fell 4.98 points or 0.15 percent to 3,283.15.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make big moves following quarterly results from several big-name financial companies as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Citigroup (C) beat the street while Wells Fargo (WFC) missed badly.



Stocks saw some volatility in afternoon trading on reports that tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods are likely to remain in place until after the U.S. elections in November.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department said consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly less than anticipated in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX