AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jan-2020 / 03:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B DEALING DATE: 14/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 353.4768 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33236 CODE: CW8U ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 40567 EQS News ID: 953679 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2020 21:17 ET (02:17 GMT)